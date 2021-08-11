West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Concerned Over Mukul Roy's Health

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the health condition of veteran leader Mukul Roy, who has returned to TMC after a stint in the BJP. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee said Roy should get the best treatment available and advised him for treatment at the AIIMS, Delhi.

Mamata’s long-time colleague Roy was devastated after the death of his wife and his incoherent remarks at a recent press conference made it clear that he needs medical attention immediately. His MRI report revealed that there is a fluid found in his brain which is in treatable condition.

Meanwhile, Mukul Roy visited the Assembly yesterday for a very short time to attend a meeting of the finance committee.

Roy is supposed to chair the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on Friday. There is also a case filed by Kishore Dutt challenging the Speaker’s decision to appoint Mukul Roy as PAC chairman in the High Court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here