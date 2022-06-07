CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#AssamBoardResult#Modi@8
Home » News » Politics » West Bengal CM Shows Mamata Towards Class 4 Student Who Fell Ill Owing to Heat, Crowding at Rally
1-MIN READ

West Bengal CM Shows Mamata Towards Class 4 Student Who Fell Ill Owing to Heat, Crowding at Rally

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Muskan. (News18)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Muskan. (News18)

Banerjee gave her water and spoke to the family. She splashed water on the child’s face and also gave a white scarf borrowed from a party worker

Rajkumar Karmakar

Living up to her name, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cared for a Class 4 student Muskan who fell ill at her rally in Alipurduar in north Bengal owing to the heat and crowd.

According to the girl’s mother, Arpina Bibi, she had walked to the parade ground to see ‘Didi’, as Banerjee is called.

The heat and crowding took a toll on her and she felt faint.

On hearing of this, the CM asked the organisers to bring the girl near the stage.

West Bengal CM Helps Class 4 Student Who Fell Ill Owing to Heat, Crowding at Rally
Banerjee helps the kid. (News18)

Banerjee gave her water and spoke to the family. She splashed water on the child’s face and also gave a white scarf borrowed from a party worker.

Jalpaiguri MLA Dr Pradeep Kumar Burma, who was at the rally, checked Muskan on stage.

While Muskan was stunned with the attention, Arpina said, “We were surprised at the way the CM cared for my daughter. She is really our Didi.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 07, 2022, 19:18 IST