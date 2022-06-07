West Bengal CM Shows Mamata Towards Class 4 Student Who Fell Ill Owing to Heat, Crowding at Rally

Living up to her name, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee cared for a Class 4 student Muskan who fell ill at her rally in Alipurduar in north Bengal owing to the heat and crowd.

According to the girl’s mother, Arpina Bibi, she had walked to the parade ground to see ‘Didi’, as Banerjee is called.

The heat and crowding took a toll on her and she felt faint.

On hearing of this, the CM asked the organisers to bring the girl near the stage.

Banerjee gave her water and spoke to the family. She splashed water on the child’s face and also gave a white scarf borrowed from a party worker.

Jalpaiguri MLA Dr Pradeep Kumar Burma, who was at the rally, checked Muskan on stage.

While Muskan was stunned with the attention, Arpina said, “We were surprised at the way the CM cared for my daughter. She is really our Didi.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.