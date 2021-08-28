West Bengal Deprived of PM’s Schemes Due to Non-Cooperation of TMC Govt: John Barla

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla claimed that the State administrative officials and the police in West Bengal don’t cooperate with them fearing transfer by the ruling Trinamool Congress party leaders.

The Union Minister on Saturday flagged off the Vista Dome Tourist Special at New Jalpaiguri station.

While travelling in the Vista Dome Tourist Special, he said, “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to implement many welfare schemes for the people of Bengal but due to non-cooperation of the ruling TMC government, people are deprived of PM’s schemes. I personally believe that West Bengal would have developed more if the State government would have worked hand-in-hand with the Centre.”

He said, “It is unfortunate that we don’t get any support from the District Magistrates, Block Development Officer and Superintendent of Police. They don’t even want to meet or talk to us because they fear that they would be transferred if they meet or talk to us.”

On the Vista Dome Tourist Special, he said, “It will surely restore tourism in North Bengal which was badly affected due to Covid-19.”

The Vista Dome Tourist Special is having seven coaches and it would leave New Jalpaiguri Railway station at 7 am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in a week and it will cover Siliguri Junction, Sevok, New Mal Junction, Hasimara, Raja Bhatkhhowa and Alipurduar Junction in six hours.

On return, it will depart from Alipurduar station at 2 pm and it will arrive at New Jalpaiguri Railway station at 7 pm.

Responding to Barla’s accusations, TMC leader Firhad Hakim rubbished the charges and termed them baseless.

Recently on June 13, Barla courted controversy after demanding a separate UT of North Bengal. He argued that his demand is based on lack of development in the regions for several decades and due to poor law and order situation under the present TMC government in the State.

