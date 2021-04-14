politics

West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi to Hold Public Meetings Today
West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi to Hold Public Meetings Today

News18.com | April 14, 2021, 07:59 IST
West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi to Hold Public Meetings Today

Event Highlights

West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: After a 24-hour ban, and a dharna, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be back in action on Wednesday with meetings lined up. She will hold ‘jansabhas’ in Jalpaiguri’s Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by the “intimidation tactics” of the BJP. Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5- hour long dharna against the EC’s decision to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign.

“In the fifth phase (of polling on April 17), the silence period is 72 hours, and I could not campaign for 24 hours. So I cannot campaign for 96 hours. The BJP can campaign, and I am not allowed to campaign. I will not say anything, the people of Bengal will take a call on it. They are watching everything,” she said while addressing a rally at Barasat. Asserting that she has been a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by such “intimidation tactics” of the saffron camp, the feisty TMC boss said, “Efforts are on by the BJP and its agencies to stop her from campaigning”.

Apr 14, 2021 07:59 (IST)

“His (Kishor’s) role as my principal advisor is limited. It is only advisory in nature, with no decision-making authority vested in him,” said the Punjab Chief Minister.

Apr 14, 2021 07:54 (IST)

Punjab CM Rules Out Prashant Kishor's Role in Ticket Distribution

Terming media reports as baseless, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ruled out any role of Prashant Kishor in finalisation of Congress tickets in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Apr 14, 2021 07:50 (IST)

The last time Banerjee sat on a dharna in central Kolkata was in February 2019, when she protested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s attempts to question then Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar and said she wanted to save the Constitution and democracy, NEWS 18 reported. 

Apr 14, 2021 07:47 (IST)

READ | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee holds silent protest against Election Commission ban

Sitting by a table piled with books, at times she was seen painting and holding up her work for hundreds of supporters.

Apr 14, 2021 07:32 (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a silent dharna near the Gandhi Statue at Esplanade in Kolkata to protest against the Election Commission of India’s order, barring her from campaigning for 24 hours, The Hindu reported.

Apr 14, 2021 07:26 (IST)

RECAP | While campaigning in  Bidhannagar CM Mamata Banerjee stated that 'BJP knows that they will lose the election so they are taking help from all central agencies to stop me from campaigning,'.

Apr 14, 2021 07:17 (IST)

“The BJP wants to stop me from campaigning as they have sensed defeat,” she said. The EC had barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours starting from Monday 8 pm over her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

Apr 14, 2021 07:11 (IST)

'Intimidation Tactics' Won't Stop Me from Campaigning, Says Mamata Banerjee | The Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by the “intimidation tactics” of the BJP. Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5-hour long dharna against the EC’s decision to prohibit her for campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign, PTI reported. 

Apr 14, 2021 07:05 (IST)

Assembly Elections Live Update | West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Election Commission over, "restrictions on night halt and stay at own house."

West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi to Hold Public Meetings Today
Mamata Banerjee sits on a dharna in Kolkata. ANI photo.

“The BJP wants to stop me from campaigning as they have sensed defeat,” she said. The Election Commission had barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against the central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be in West Bengal on Wednesday with public meetings at Uttar Dinajpur and Bagdogra.

The ECI meanwhile sent a notice to Dilip Ghosh on a complaint of TMC where he said more episodes like Sitalkuchi will happen. Ghosh needs to reply to the notice by 10 am tomorrow.

