West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi to Hold Public Meetings Today

West Bengal Election 2021 News Live Updates: After a 24-hour ban, and a dharna, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be back in action on Wednesday with meetings lined up. She will hold ‘jansabhas’ in Jalpaiguri’s Dhupguri, Kharija Berubari, Jaleshwari, Nadia and Darjeeling.

Minutes after the 24 -hour ban on canvassing ended, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that efforts are on to stop her from campaigning and asserted she is a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by the “intimidation tactics” of the BJP. Banerjee, who earlier in the day had conducted a 3.5- hour long dharna against the EC’s decision to prohibit her from campaigning for 24 hours, said the people of the state would take a call on stopping her from campaigning whereas the saffron party leaders can campaign.

“In the fifth phase (of polling on April 17), the silence period is 72 hours, and I could not campaign for 24 hours. So I cannot campaign for 96 hours. The BJP can campaign, and I am not allowed to campaign. I will not say anything, the people of Bengal will take a call on it. They are watching everything,” she said while addressing a rally at Barasat. Asserting that she has been a street fighter and won’t be cowed down by such “intimidation tactics” of the saffron camp, the feisty TMC boss said, “Efforts are on by the BJP and its agencies to stop her from campaigning”.