West Bengal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Will It Be BJP Or TMC? Counting Of Votes Begins At 8am

Exit Polls Suggest Close Contest Between TMC and BJP | The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a close contest for West Bengal’s 294 seats, the exit polls showed last Thursday. Six out of nine exit polls gave chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party an upper hand in the fiercely fought election battle, while the rest predicted that the BJP had an advantage. Nonetheless, the exit polls predicted that the BJP was set to make huge inroads into Bengal.

2016 Assembly Poll Results | The TMC had won 211 of the 293 seats it contested. The BJP could manage just three (it contested 291 seats). The alliance of Left parties and the Congress won 76 seats. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha won three, while one seat was won by an independent candidate.

BJP Looks to End Decade-Long Rule of Mamata | The spotlight is on the battle ground state of Bengal, where the BJP is looking to end a decade-long-rule of the TMC. The run-up to the eight-phase polls and the month-long voting exercise in the state were packed with thundering rallies, high-pitched war of words and a series of controversies that catapulted Bengal to the centre stage of national politics.

TMC Maintains that BJP will Not Cross Three-Figure Mark | While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah led the BJP’s charge, Mamata Banerjee tried to put up a spirited defence in her bid for a third straight term. The BJP leadership has set a target of winning at least 200 of the state’s 294 seats. On the other hand, the TMC maintains its rival will not cross the three-figure mark. Development, polarisation, caste politics, corruption, infiltration and a clash of cultures have dominated the political rhetoric.

BJP Main Rival to TMC in Bengal | The BJP has emerged as the main rival to the Trinamool Congress in this elections. The Saffron party, which has never been in power in the state, won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Its vote share increased to 40.64 percent from 10.16 percent in 2016 when it won only 3 seats.

Three-tier Security Arrangements Across 108 Counting Centres | The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said on Saturday. A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms, he said.

At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. South 24 Parganas district has the maximum number of counting centres at 15, while Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jhargram have one each.

Counting to Begin at 8 am | Counting will begin at 8 am on Sunday. In view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, steps have been taken to ensure that Covid-19 guidelines are strictly followed during the counting, the official said. All the EVMs and VVPATs at the counting centres will be sanitised before the commencement of the process.

All Eyes on Mamata vs Suvendu in Nandigram Seat | TMC chief and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been at a war of words with the BJP for long, and this has only intensified during the polls in the state. She has filed her nominations from Nandigram against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari was was her close aide until late last year. The Nandigram seat has everyone’s attention to see who wins, TMC’s stronghold or Adhikari’s public acceptance.

BJP Confident of Forming Govt in Bengal | A day after exit polls gave a divided opinion on the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly election, the BJP expressed confidence on Friday that it will form the next government in the state by winning a majority of the seats after the votes are counted on Sunday. "We will get a full majority and form the next government comfortably," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, a key member of the party's brain trust, said.

Covid Protocols to be Followed in Counting Centres | All the EVMs and VVPATs at the counting centres will be sanitised before the commencement of the process. "Masks, face shields and sanitiser will be kept outside the centres for those involved in the exercise. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be done at each centre during the process. We have made a special arrangement for this," he said. The poll panel has decided to place tables in a counting hall in such a way so that social distancing norms are maintained. "Not more than seven tables, instead of 14, will be allowed in a counting hall. More tables will be placed where we do not have any space constraint," he said.

Mamata Banerjee has roped in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for her image makeover and prepare a battlefield for Assembly elections in the state. Mamata, accused of dividing people of the state on religious lines to secure its vote bank, is trying to balance it out after Lok Sabha elections. Kishor devised several campaigns to help Mamata regain a direct connect with people of the state.

