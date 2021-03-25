West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP Candidate Gets EC Notice for Promising Voters Free Trip to Ayodhya

politics

File photo of BJP candidate Jitendra Tiwari (Image: ANI)

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the EC on March 22 over the issue. In his reply to the EC notice, Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.

BJP's Pandabeswar candidate Jitendra Tiwari was show-caused by the Election Commission for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said on Thursday. Tiwari made the promise at two places — once while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and then at a party meeting, they said.

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the EC on March 22 over the issue. In his reply to the EC notice, Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.

He also apologised to the EC for "being ignorant".

first published:March 25, 2021, 17:23 IST