West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP Candidate Gets EC Notice for Promising Voters Free Trip to Ayodhya

BJP's Pandabeswar candidate Jitendra Tiwari was show-caused by the Election Commission for promising voters a free trip to the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya if elected, officials said on Thursday. Tiwari made the promise at two places — once while speaking at a public meeting in Haripur on March 21, and then at a party meeting, they said.

The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint with the EC on March 22 over the issue. In his reply to the EC notice, Tiwari said that he was unaware that making such a promise would violate the model code of conduct.

He also apologised to the EC for "being ignorant".