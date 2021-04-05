West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP Candidate Tanushree Chakraborty Campaigns in Shyampur Seat

Actor-turned-politician Tanushree Chakraborty on Monday campaigned for Shyampur Assembly seat. She is contesting West Bengal elections on BJP ticket against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) heavyweight and four-time MLA Kalipada Mondal. The Tollywood star, who acted in several films, believes that her bonding with people as an actor will earn her an electoral dividend. Here’s an interview by News18 Bengali on how different is her lifestyle when campaigning for polls. Have a look:

Tanushree: I love saree and usually use flat heels. So, there was no need to buy them separately. The only thing I did after joining the politics was to move to Shyampur.Tanushree: Nothing, we need to accept the weather. I'm applying sunscreens but doubt whether it would work or not. I always try to find the positive part in any situation and the positive part is I'm getting enough Vitamin D from sunlight.Tanushree: I am not following any diet plan. On the contrary, I'm thinking about returning home with some good quality rice from Shyampur. To maintain body immunity, I used to have certain food items. Even here I’m following the same routine. The election is my only focus now.Tanushree: And vegetables too. They are fresh here.Tanushree: Why would I need a gym here? Walking is a good exercise. I am covering miles of distance every day by walking. It is sufficient to burn fats.Tanushree: Yes, it is true. I'm habituated to live a simple life. So the absence of AC here is not troubling me much.Tanushree: I'm drinking a lot of water to stay cool from inside. And to stay calm by mind, I'm doing meditation.Tanushree: No, have not got a chance to talk to them.