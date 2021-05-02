West Bengal Elections 2021: From Sonia Gandhi to Mayawati, Politicians Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Win

Trinamool Congress secured a landslide victory against Bharatiya Janata Party at the 2021 West Bengal General Assembly Elections. This will be Mamata Banerjee’s third term as the Chief Minister of the state.

On her historic victories, several political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Punjab Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda among others congratulated Banerjee.

PM Modi tweeted and ensured the centre’s help in battling the Covid-19 crisis. He wrote, “Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial’s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial"

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial's win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

According to ANI, Sonia Gandhi called Banerjee and DMK leader MK Stalin. “Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin over phone and congratulated them for their victory in assembly polls."

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin over phone and congratulated them for their victory in assembly polls pic.twitter.com/97kbMvdLze— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to congratulate the Chief Minister. He wrote, “Congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for leading the @AITCofficial to a decisive and historic electoral win today. I wish you all the very best for your third term in office."

Congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for leading the @AITCofficial to a decisive and historic electoral win today. I wish you all the very best for your third term in office.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 2, 2021

Former Prime Minister of India< HD Deve Gowda tweeted, "Congratulations @MamataOfficial on a historic victory. No ordinary leader could have put up the fight you put up, and withstood the pressures you withstood. My best wishes to you for your 3rd term as CM. I'm sure you’ll serve the people of #WestBengal with much greater dedication."

Congratulations @MamataOfficial on a historic victory. No ordinary leader could have put up the fight you put up, and withstood the pressures you withstood. My best wishes to you for your 3rd term as CM. I'm sure you’ll serve the people of #WestBengal with much greater dedication— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 2, 2021

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati also reached out to Banerjee on Twitter. She also wished the other ministerial candidates of the states who contested the elections today.

पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा आमचुनाव में टीएमसी द्वारा फिर बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए पार्टी नेता व मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। साथ ही, तमिलनाडु के श्री स्टालिन, केरल के श्री विजयन व असम के श्री सोनवाल को भी विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 2, 2021

In a statement, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said Banerjee led the fight for Bengal’s self-respect single-handedly, adding that “all credit goes to the Bengal tigress for the win".

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the prime minister, Union home minister, ministers from the Centre and several states descended on WB to defeat Banerjee. “But she defeated all these forces. I congratulate her and the courageous people of Bengal," he said.

“Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

The voters of Bengal have overwhelmingly supported Mamata and endorsed her for a third term. This result has to be accepted with a large heart. But the manner in which attempts are being made to revoke her win can only be called pettiness.#MamtaBanerjee— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party.

प. बंगाल में भाजपा की नफ़रत की राजनीति को हराने वाली जागरुक जनता, जुझारू सुश्री ममता बनर्जी जी व टीएमसी के समर्पित नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई!ये भाजपाइयों के एक महिला पर किए गए अपमानजनक कटाक्ष ‘दीदी ओ दीदी’ का जनता द्वारा दिया गया मुँहतोड़ जवाब है। # दीदी_जिओ_दीदी pic.twitter.com/wlnUmdfMwA — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 2, 2021

Former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the Bengal CM. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years."

Congratulations to @MamataOfficial @AITCofficial @derekobrienmp on their splendid victory today. Kudos to the people of West Bengal for rejecting disruptive & divisive forces.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2021

Despite Trinamool Congress’ victory, Banerjee lost her seat in the Nandigram constituency. BJP candidate and her former aide Suvendu Adhikary won the seat.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam