politics

West Bengal Elections 2021: From Sonia Gandhi to Mayawati, Politicians Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Win
3-MIN READ

West Bengal Elections 2021: From Sonia Gandhi to Mayawati, Politicians Congratulate Mamata Banerjee on Win

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File Photo)

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File Photo)

From Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda have congratulated Mamata Banerjee for her landslide victory in the 2021 West Bengal Elections.

Trinamool Congress secured a landslide victory against Bharatiya Janata Party at the 2021 West Bengal General Assembly Elections. This will be Mamata Banerjee’s third term as the Chief Minister of the state.

On her historic victories, several political leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Punjab Chief Minister HD Deve Gowda among others congratulated Banerjee.

PM Modi tweeted and ensured the centre’s help in battling the Covid-19 crisis. He wrote, “Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial’s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial"

According to ANI, Sonia Gandhi called Banerjee and DMK leader MK Stalin. “Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin over phone and congratulated them for their victory in assembly polls."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to congratulate the Chief Minister. He wrote, “Congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for leading the @AITCofficial to a decisive and historic electoral win today. I wish you all the very best for your third term in office."

Former Prime Minister of India< HD Deve Gowda tweeted, "Congratulations @MamataOfficial on a historic victory. No ordinary leader could have put up the fight you put up, and withstood the pressures you withstood. My best wishes to you for your 3rd term as CM. I'm sure you’ll serve the people of #WestBengal with much greater dedication."

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati also reached out to Banerjee on Twitter. She also wished the other ministerial candidates of the states who contested the elections today.

In a statement, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said Banerjee led the fight for Bengal’s self-respect single-handedly, adding that “all credit goes to the Bengal tigress for the win".

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, said the prime minister, Union home minister, ministers from the Centre and several states descended on WB to defeat Banerjee. “But she defeated all these forces. I congratulate her and the courageous people of Bengal," he said.

“Congratulations @MamataOfficial on your stupendous victory! Let us continue our work towards the welfare of people and tackling the Pandemic collectively," tweeted Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Mamata Banerjee and her party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also lauded the Bengal CM. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @MamataOfficial didi & everyone at @AITCofficial for the remarkable victory in West Bengal. The BJP & a throughly partisan Election Commission threw everything including the kitchen sink at you & you prevailed. All the best for the next 5 years."

Despite Trinamool Congress’ victory, Banerjee lost her seat in the Nandigram constituency. BJP candidate and her former aide Suvendu Adhikary won the seat.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam

first published:May 02, 2021, 22:40 IST