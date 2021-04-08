West Bengal Polls: TMC Accuses BJP of Attacking its Mathabhanga Candidate Girindra Nath Barman

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday alleged that TMC Mathabhanga candidate Girindra Nath Barman was brutally attacked by BJP “goons" in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal.

“He is one of the most respected personalities within the Rajbanshi community, for his work for the community. Such a horrible attack on him is extremely shameful and only shows BJP’s desperation knowing that they are losing the election in Bengal," said the TMC.

On Wednesday, the BJP’s West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked his car with bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar, a charge denied by the ruling party. Ghosh said that the car’s window glasses including the one on his side were smashed in the attack which took place at Sitalkuchi after a public meeting of his party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had sought a report from the state administration over the alleged attack on Ghosh’s car. The ADG (law and order) had sought a report from the SP and DM over the incident, as well. Ghosh is a Z-security protectee.

Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10. The BJP won seven seats in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here