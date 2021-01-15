West Bengal Elections: BJP to Hold Several Rallies from February, PM Likely to Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy, Shiv Prakash and Amitavo Chakraborty were among those who met on Friday at Shah's residence to assess how the party has fared so far and what can be done in the weeks to come.

While the state leadership appraised the Centre about the feedback on ground so far, the central leadership according to sources asked to maintain focus on strengthening the organisation and booth strengthening activities.

BJP leaders have publicly said that plenty of leaders from the Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left have been in touch with it, but an educated call will now be taken to see who can be allowed to join. This was discussed at the meeting. Sources said ticket distribution would be done on the basis of winnability of candidates.

"We have certain parameters on the basis of which we will decide joining. Our party is not free for all," party state president Dilip Ghosh told CNN-News18.

While Shah is likely to be in the state on January 30-31, Nadda will again visit in February. Sources present at the meeting said former Union Minister Mukul Roy suggested to the party leaders that the BJP would need to carpet-bomb until the elections in order to create an impact. They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also campaign for the party as early as March.

The review meeting also assessed what central ministers who hit the ground would need to do in the days to come. Eight central ministers, including Gajendra Shekhawat, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sanjiv Baliyan, Nityanand Rai and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, have been visiting Bengal each weekend interacting with party workers.

State leaders purportedly once again conveyed to the Centre that on-ground workers have requested for maximum time during campaigning from Modi, Shah, Nadda, Yogi Adityanath among others.

A number of leaders from TMC have joined the BJP and more are likely to follow. "We expect a couple of big joinings during the visit of Shah and maybe even before that," said Ghosh.