EC Orders Suspension of Polls at Polling Station No. 126 in West Bengal's Sitalkuchi Constituency

The Election Commission (EC) ordered suspension of polls on Saturday at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence. A spokesperson of the poll panel said the decision was based on an interim report filed by special observers. Detailed reports have been sought from them and the state Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm.

“(The) commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkuchi AC (Assembly constituency), Cooch Behar, based on an interim report from special observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and the CEO by 5 pm," he said. The polling has been suspended at Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra (polling booth number 126) of the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency.

A repoll would be ordered in the coming days in accordance with the laid-down procedure, a source said. The decision comes against the backdrop of four persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles", in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said. “According to preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village," he said.

