POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

West Bengal Governor Appeals to CM, Ministers, MLAs to Take a Pay Cut to Fight Covid-19

File photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

File photo of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

  • PTI Kolkata
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Share this:

Following the Centre's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers and MLAs to take a similar approach for a year to aid the government's efforts to tide over the crisis.

The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social

responsibility.

"The PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts. President, VP and Governors also take 30 per cent pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year to boost govts Covid-19 efforts," Dhankhar tweeted.

The Union cabinet had on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30

per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,226

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,808

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,762

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres