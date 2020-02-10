Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Dismayed Over No Live Coverage of His Assembly Address

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's February 7 address to the state Assembly was not telecast live, unlike the last few years.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Dismayed Over No Live Coverage of His Assembly Address
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar (L) and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya (R) release a calender on notable figure in the Indian Independence movement Harekrushna Mahatab, during his 120th birth anniversary celebration, at Kalamandir in Kolkata, Sunday. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Firing a fresh missile at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed dismay that his address to the Assembly was not "allowed" to be telecast live while the budget presented by Finance Minister Amit Mitra was granted the privilege.

"The State Finance Minister Dr Mitra's budget speech was live while the address of the Governor under Article 176, an important occasion, in sharp deviation to practice was not allowed live coverage and media was also kept away. Leave to judgement of the people of the State!" Dhankhar tweeted.

Banerjee, however, dodged a scribe's question on the issue, saying it was not her subject.

She said the question should be put to Speaker Biman Banerjee, who can shed light on the matter.

"That's a different issue. That Speaker can tell. You can ask the Speaker. It is not my subject," said Banerjee.

Dhankhar's February 7 address to the state Assembly was not telecast live, unlike the last few years.

The lack of television coverage of the Governor's address came in the wake of a stand-off between him and the Banerjee government over whether Dhankhar would read the full text of the speech pre-approved by the state cabinet.

Dhankhar himself had ignited the debate by commenting that he could leave out or make additions in his address to the state assembly approved by Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

He had suggested some changes to the speech, which were turned down by the state government.

Finally, Dhankhar stuck to convention and read the entire cabinet-ratified speech, that had critical references to the National Population Register, National Register for Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram