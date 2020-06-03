West Bengal Governor Says He Spoke to Mamata on Pro-VC Appointment at Burdwan University
File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
The state government and the governor crossed swords on Tuesday after Dhankhar, who as chancellor of the state universities appointed Goutam Chandra as pro-vice-chancellor of Burdwan University, an order which was shot down by West Bengal Higher Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the controversy over the appointment of a pro-VC of Burdwan University and wants to "put a lid on the issue" as the state is "going through a crisis".
"I had a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee today in the morning. The state is going through a crisis and I want this (pro-VC appointment issue) to be resolved. I want to put a lid on the controversy as of now," he told a press conference.
