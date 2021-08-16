West Bengal Govt Celebrates 'Khela Hobe Divas' Across State

The West Bengal government has celebrated ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ today under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC ministers, leaders and MPs organised the programme in various places.

Under the direction of the TMC top leadership, each MLA organised events in their areas on ‘Khela Hobe Divas’. Various sports competitions, cultural programmes and distribution of sports equipment events were also organised.

Kolkata South MP Mala Roy celebrated ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ with leaders and activists in the Bhawanipur Assembly constituency area. Similarly, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim carried out the programme in several wards of his Assembly constituency, Kolkata Port.

While addressing the TMC annual Martyrs Day rally on July 21, Mamata Banerjee announced that the government would observe ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ on August 16 every year.

Several programmes were held in the Chief Minister’s assembly constituency on the occasion of ‘Khela Hobe Divas’. The biggest event was held at Harish Park in her ward no. 73. The match between Kalighat Milan Sangha and former Indian star XI was played in the afternoon.

Former Trinamool MP Kunal Ghosh played football at Taki Boys school ground on the occasion of ‘Khela Hobe Divas’.

State Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee celebrated this ‘Sports Day’ (Khela Hobe Divas) at his constituency Behala West. He handed over sports equipment to various clubs at the Shanti Sangha Club on Becharam Chatterjee Road in Behala.

State Trinamool Chhatra Parishad celebrates ‘Khela Hobe Divas’ at the East Calcutta District Sports Federation ground at Beleghata Subhash Sarovar. A day-long football competition with 12 TMC cells was also organised at the same ground. Former footballer Gautam Sarkar and Chhatra Parishad president Trinankur Bhattacharya inaugurated the competition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here