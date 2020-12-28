Attack on Nadda's Convoy: Bengal Govt Promotes IPS Officer Pulled Up by MHA, Transfers Another

More than a fortnight after the Union Home Ministry had issued central deputation orders for three IPS officers who were on duty when BJP's national president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked early this month,the West Bengal government on Monday shunted one but promoted another of the trio. While Diamond Harbour Police District SP Bholanath Pandey was shifted to a lesser important post of SP Home Guard, the state promoted Inspector General of Police, South Bengal, Rajeev Mishra as the Additional Director General of Police in the same zone.

The state left untouched the third IPS officer- DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi- who remains on the same post. In the wake of attack on Nadda's convoy on way to Diamond Harbour for a party programme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had summoned these three IPS officers to serve on central deputation.

Stones were rained in a torrent, shattering windscreens of vehicles on December 10 when the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, leaving several people injured. The three officers were responsible for the security of the BJP chief during his December 9-10 visit to the West Bengal.

The Bengal government had,however, declined to relieve them for the central posting and intimated this to the centre. When contacted one senior official of the state government described the shuffle in the police administration "as a routine one".

On Monday, as many as 20 IPS officers were transferred, while 13 others were promoted, the notification issued by the state government said. Avijit Banerjee, who was the Superintendent of Police of the Barasat Police District, replaced Pandey, a notification issued by the state government said.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone of the Howrah Police Commissionerate, was named as the new SP of the Barasat Police District, it said. Damayanti Sen, the Additional CP-I of Kolkata Police was made Special CP-II of the force while Pranav Kumar, who was the DIG of the state CID, was made the IGP of the state investigating agency.

Humayan Kabir, the Commissioner of Police of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate in the rank of the DIG was promoted as the IGP, it said. Nishant Perver was made the IGP of North Bengal. PTI SCH ACD SNS SNS 12282320 NNNN.