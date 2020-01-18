Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

West Bengal Guv Demands State Minister's Apology for Questioning Wife's Presence at Official Events

Jagdeep Dhankhar also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, should understand the sensitivity of the matter.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
West Bengal Guv Demands State Minister's Apology for Questioning Wife's Presence at Official Events
File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday objected to state education minister Partha Chatterjee's remarks questioning why he was accompanied by his wife to official functions and asked him to publicly apologise.

Dhankhar said his wife Sudesh had attend programmes only when she was invited. "The honourable minister is terribly wrong. That's a pervert concept by him. He needs to look within," the governor told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

Dhankhar also said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, being a woman, should understand the sensitivity of the matter.

"The chief minister is a woman, she must understand the sensitive aspect of this," he added.

"The first lady graces occasions when invited, when there was no invite she was not there. Since I happen to be the husband of the lady, I am not reacting more. If it had been any other lady, I would have reacted far more severely.

Our culture does not allow it," Dhankhar said.

The governor, who has had frequent run-ins with Chatterjee since his visit to the Jadavpur University campus on September 19 last year to 'rescue' Union Minister Babul Supriyo, also said: "I will appeal to him personally, please think before you speak out... These are dangerous areas... And I am sure that he will reflect and publicly apologise."

Chatterjee had on Wednesday said that Dhankhar, unlike his predecessors, is often accompanied by his wife to official functions.

"Is it not unconstitutional (on the part of governor) to bring a third person to official functions?... Did you ever ask the Hon'ble Governor whether Mr Dhankhar thinks he is on a PR exercise with his wife?" Chatterjee had asked.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram