West Bengal Has Turned into Second Kashmir, Alleges State BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy by calling Bengal "the second Kashmir". He was addressing a 'Cha-Chakra' (a candid chatting session over a cup of tea) programme in Birbhum district's Suri

"Bengal has turned into a second Kashmir. Everyday terrorists are being arrested from various districts. Illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory," said the BJP leader.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sougata Roy said: "The state BJP president has gone mad. He is making baseless and irresponsible statements as the election is approaching."

Senior Congress leader and the party's Rajya Sabha member Pradip Bhattacharya also rubbished Ghosh's claim. He said: "It is true that violent clashes are taking place in various parts but it would be unjustifiable to call Bengal the second Kashmir. I don't subscribe to it at all."

While addressing a mass rally in Murshidabad district in the latter half of the day, the BJP state unit chief said that false cases were being filed against BJP workers across the state.

"There is a speed-breaker government in Bengal. Whatever funds are coming from the Centre are getting stuck. People at the grassroots are not getting its benefit. Random loots are going on by Didi's brothers. Many development projects are getting stalled because of the state government," said Ghosh.

He reminded that the Narendra Modi-led government is ruling at the Centre and if it were to come to power in Bengal all developmental projects would be fast-tracked.

"Didi is talking about development. Her leaders say unnoyon (development) is standing in the road. You cannot see development anywhere but if you visit Trinamool Congress leaders' residences, you will see the real development in their lifestyle," the BJP president said, adding that people of Bengal are aware of everything.