West Bengal: Kalighat Police Officer Calls CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Maa’ in Video, Creates Stir

A video of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalighat police station, Shantanu Sinha Biswas, referring to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee as “maa” and indirectly hitting out at Suvendu Adhikary, who defected from the TMC to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has gone viral, causing controversy in political circles.

In the video, Biswas is seen addressing a union meeting at Bankura saying: “Don’t do any work by which our chief minister, your maa’s, head will go down. There is a campaign against civic volunteers. Go to each place make people understand. Nothing will happen to you till she is in the chair. There’s a balloon inflating leader, now he’s gone. The generator has been turned off. He often takes my name and says various things. I will not name him, but will give an answer to him in Contai.”

The BJP has repeatedly pointed out the use of police power by the TMC, to which the ruling party has retorted saying the BJP using central agencies.

Opposition leader Adhikary said, “He brings grocery also for the chief minister. I don’t want to comment on his remarks.”

The ruling party, however, the statements were made in a union meeting and not from police chair.

