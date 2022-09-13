Read more

Banerjee-led government in Bengal.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the BJP’s protest march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat. BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighboring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

The saffron camp has made several arrangements to ensure a huge turnout for the rally for which the administration has not granted permission. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had said police in the state are behaving like the ruling Trinamool Congress’ cadres, adding there is no need for permission to march to the secretariat.

Latest Updates in BJP’s Nabanna Cholo Protest Rally:

• Police lathi-charge BJP workers as they tried to scale barricades. Stones were thrown and water cannons were used in the chaos. Traffic movement was halted by police on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata in view of rally.

• Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha was detained by police.

• BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was to join the rally from Santragachi area. However, he was arrested before he could reach Santragachi. Party state president Sukanta Majumdar is likely to join the procession in north Kolkata.

• Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march. Leaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detain BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata ahead of BJP’s Nabanna Chalo march Leaders taken to Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar pic.twitter.com/aPgJm7q6Dn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

• “CM Mamata doesn’t have the support of her people & so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal… Police will have to pay for what it’s been doing since yesterday, BJP is coming,” Adhikari said ahead of the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ march.

• Heavy barricading have been put at Hastings near state government’s new Secretariat in Kolkata. Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna, a police officer said.

West Bengal | Buses carrying BJP workers, on way to Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march, stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/QGIUKlW22z — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

• Sharing “glimpses of Bengal Police atrocities”, Adhikari said the cops “are trampling upon the fundamental rights of citizens ensured by Article 19 of The Constitution Of India to assemble peaceably and to move freely throughout the territory of India”.

Glimpses of @WBPolice atrocities. They are trampling upon the Fundamental Rights of citizens ensured by Article 19 of The Constitution Of India:

# to assemble peaceably

# to move freely throughout the territory of India People are resisting spontaneously.#CholoNobanno pic.twitter.com/U4gGufF1ie — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the police have sealed the Bengal secretariat in view of BJP’s Nabanna Cholo mega protest march against the ruling TMC government of the state.

• Water canons have been stationed by the Bengal Police in critical areas like Howrah amid BJP’s Nabanna Cholo protest rally.

• Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters were seen at Howrah railway station waiting to board trains to join the Nabanna Cholo protest rally. Some BJP workers, meanwhile, have been detained at Mandirtala area of Howrah when they were trying to reach rally originating venue.

• Scores of BJP workers were seen thronging the Kanthi railway station to take part in the Nabanna Cholo protest march while massive police deployment was also seen in Dankuni area of Bengal on Tuesday along with water canons seen ready in Howrah Bridge.

• Extending support to the Nabanno Cholo rally, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that “a fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt [sic]”.

A fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt. This is called cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. BJP workers will still reach.#CholoNobanno — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 13, 2022

• Adhikari also hit out at Mamata Banerjee, saying the “barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity”.

Mamata Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event.

The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity.

Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the 'wave of democracy', it would be breached sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/0HKUNBf64s — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 13, 2022

• BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, vice president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari have taken the lead in visiting every corner of the state to build up the campaign. A total of 1,411 rallies have been done for this programme and more than 4,34,025 people have been engaged with, said BJP sources.

(with inputs from PTI)

