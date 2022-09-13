In the latest showdown between West Bengal BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress government, the saffron party on Tuesday claimed that the Bengal Police was stopping the party workers and leaders from proceeding with the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ (march to secretatiat) mega rally.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the mega ‘Nabanna Cholo’ rally on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the ruling TMC government.

Hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP’s Nabanna march via trains, are encountering police barricades on the way to railway stations. The cops have also put up water canons at critical areas like Howrah to tackle any untoward law and order situation as the BJP is holding the march despite no permission from authorities.

Reports of BJP workers and police clashing outside the Raniganj railway station as workers left for Kolkata for the Nabanna Cholo rally also came to fore on Tuesday morning amid heightened security to stop the saffron party cadres from reaching the Bengal secretariat.

Police have reportedly taken workers into preventive custody. BJP leader Abhijit Dutta said 20 party workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station.

Police, meanwhile, said that the rally is illegal which is why cops cannot allow it since it might lead to law and order problem.

The saffron camp has made several arrangements to ensure a huge turnout for the rally for which the administration has not granted permission. Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had said police in the state are behaving like the ruling Trinamool Congress’ cadres, adding there is no need for permission to march to the secretariat.

Latest Updates in BJP’s Nabanna Cholo Protest Rally:

-Hundreds of BJP Workers at Howrah Railway Station Waiting to Board Trains

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters were seen at Howrah railway station waiting to board trains to join the Nabanna Cholo protest rally. Some BJP workers, meanwhile, have been detained at Mandirtala area of Howrah when they were trying to reach rally originating venue.

-Scores of BJP Workers at Kanthi Railway Station

Scores of BJP workers were seen thronging the Kanthi railway station to take part in the Nabanna Cholo protest march while massive police deployment was also seen in Dankuni area of Bengal on Tuesday along with water canons seen ready in Howrah Bridge.

BJP has also alleged that police has not allowed the party to put up a stage at College Square from where Dilip Ghosh is supposed to lead the rally.

-Mamata Ensuring Whole State Comes to a Grinding Halt, Says BJP as Bengal Govt Beefs Up Security

Extending support to the Nabanno Cholo rally, BJP’s firebrand leader Amit Malviya said that “a fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt [sic]”.

A fearful Mamata Banerjee, in order to stop few lakh people from reaching Nobanno, has ensured barricading across WB, ensuring that the whole State comes to a grinding halt. This is called cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. BJP workers will still reach.#CholoNobanno — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 13, 2022

This is called cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. BJP workers will still reach, Malviya said in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

-Barricade of Steel ‘symbolize Mamata’s Anxiety and Timidity: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying the “barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity”.

Mamata Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event.

The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity.

Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the 'wave of democracy', it would be breached sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/0HKUNBf64s — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) September 13, 2022

“Police is on a war footing, trying to crush a democratic political event. The barricade of steel raised at Santragachi symbolizes her anxiety & timidity. Remember this @MamataOfficial, no wall can stand up to the ‘wave of democracy’, it would be breached sooner than later,” Suvendu Adhikari said in a tweet.

-Here’s What The Saffron Party Has Planned for Today

West Bengal BJP leaders and workers plan to march in large numbers to Nabanna (the state secretariat) in a bid to build pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has a number of its key leaders facing corruption charges and investigations by central agencies.

This is one of the biggest political campaigns planned by the saffron party since its defeat in the 2021 assembly polls. The last time the BJP carried out such a large-scale movement in the state was in 2020.

Sunil Bansal, who last month was appointed national general secretary of the BJP and incharge of West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha, came and chalked out a plan for Tuesday’s campaign.

READ HERE | Bengal BJP’s March to Nabanna against ‘TMC Corruption’: Here’s What The Saffron Party Has Planned for Today

In preparation for the Nabanna Abhijan, all senior leaders of the BJP state unit have conducted meetings in every district. Senior leaders have travelled across the state since September 1 to prepare the grounds, say party insiders.

The march is expected to involve 4,158 street corners and 3,75,985 people.

BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar, vice president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari have taken the lead in visiting every corner of the state to build up the campaign.

A total of 1,411 rallies have been done for this programme and more than 4,34,025 people have been engaged with, say BJP sources.

Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly done 16 public meetings, Sukanta Majumdar 24, and Dilip Ghosh 17. According to sources inside the party, 16,911 wall writings have been done, with 2,88,479 posters put up, and 59,512 pamphlets distributed.

