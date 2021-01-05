West Bengal Minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla Resigns from Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet, TMC Post

In another setback for the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal minister and former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s government on Tuesday. Shukla was the Minister of State for Department of Youth Services and Sports in the West Bengal government. It was learnt that he also resigned from his post as the Trinamool Congress district president in Howrah.

This comes weeks after disgruntled leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

TMC insiders claimed that the party supremo was aware that Shukla was going to tender his resignation and his exit from the party didn’t come as a rude shock for them.

Recently, several leaders quit TMC and are likely to join the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls in 2021. To name a few, Suvendhu Adhikari has already quit the party, while TMC MP Sunil Mandal and Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee are hitting headlines for constantly speaking against the party.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of poaching her party’s leaders but claimed that the party remained unfazed and will form the government in Bengal as the people of the state are with her.

A senior TMC MP said, “It is a cleansing drive as we don’t want under performers in TMC because the upcoming polls are very crucial. Usually, such political development comes during the release of candidate lists. Those who don’t get tickets, they create problems and threaten to leave. Here in our case, we have already sidelined those leaders because of their performance and for hobnobbing with the BJP."

"Now we have the team of those who actually worked in the ground and have the potential to win the polls. The filtration process was done so now we have only to focus on polls," he said.