West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: TMC Expels Party Rebels as Protests Refuse to Die Down

Massive protests erupted across West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its list of candidates for elections to 108 municipalities scheduled for February 27. Many TMC supporters who are unhappy with the candidate list staged demonstrations across the state.

After the official deadline for withdrawal of nominations had passed, the TMC had asked the extra candidates to withdraw from the election within 48 hours. The party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the party would take strict action if they did not do so.

Similarly, the concerned district leadership of the party has decided to expel many these kind of candidates from the party in several districts on Thursday. “It’s a matter of discipline, the expulsion has started in the districts. I will tell those who are still fighting, to move away. Get involved in the campaign for the party candidate,” said Partha Chatterjee.

Trinamool had on Wednesday expelled a total of 19 independent candidates in Jhargram and West Midnapore districts. Partha Chatterjee, who is in charge of the district, himself wanted to go to Jhargram and talk to the agitated candidates. But when the protesters did not agree, action was taken against them.

Advertisement

In the same way, the protesters in West Midnapore were expelled for refusing the request of the party leaders. The decision to expel 8 people in Purulia, three in Birbhum and 23 in Nadia was announced on Thursday. Although punishment was announced in some places, the district leadership could not do so in many places. The situation in the both 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly has raised questions inside the party.

West Bengal’s civic polls have now started taking a toll on marriages. A South Dum Dum Municipality TMC candidate has sent a divorce notice to his wife for refusing to withdraw from the poll fray as a rebel candidate against the official TMC nominee from another ward.

Rita Roy Chowdhury’s name was first announced as Trinamool’s candidate in Ward 9 of Dum Dum Municipality. Later, that name was cancelled. In ward No.10, the name of Rita’s husband Surajit Roy Chowdhury has been announced as candidate by the ruling party.

Later it was seen that although her husband Surajit Roy Chowdhury’s name was in the list of Trinamool candidates, his wife Rita Roy Chowdhury’s name was omitted in Ward No.9. There, the name of Tumpa Das has been announced by the TMC. Since then, disputes started between husband and wife. In the end, it turned out to be a case of divorce. Surajit Roy Chowdhury has already sent a notice of divorce through his lawyer. It is learned that the husband and wife started living separately after this incident. The wife has left Surajit and gone to her father’s house. He has also decided to contest the election as an independent.

Nominations have already been submitted with the symbol of the pair of leaves. The entire Ward 9 is filled with double leaves symbols and banners, hoardings as well as graffiti. No TMC graffiti, not even flags, can be seen in that ward. Even the banner of the independent candidate with TMC activists of Ward No. 9 in the campaign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.