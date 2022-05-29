West Bengal Now Sees Tussle between TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, during his North Bengal visit on Sunday, took on Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee over his comment on the judiciary.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said in Siliguri on Sunday: “The Honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line. They are attacking the judiciary. I have taken note. I am concerned this is indicative of a totalitarian regime.”

The Governor has also called the Chief Secretary on this issue.

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee at a meeting in East Medinipur said: “I am ashamed a small fraction, one percent of the judiciary, has become something akin to minions and is ordering Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes into every case. They are also putting a stay in murder case.”

Dhankar’s comment was immediately picked up by Banerjee.

He tweeted: “I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually ‘CROSSING THE RED LINE’. I rest my case here!”

I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!https://t.co/YLdOu4IvLt — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 29, 2022

The TMC, too, tweeted on this issue, with Saturday’s video.

AITC tweeted: “Once again, the Governor’s selective concern for legality in WB exposes his contradiction & detachment from the actual reality! We’ve always respected the Judiciary but will never bow down before Central Govt’s active interference in judicial matters favouring their agenda.”

Once again, the Governor's selective concern for legality in WB exposes his contradiction & detachment from the actual reality! We've always respected the Judiciary but will never bow down before Central Govt's active interference in judicial matters favouring their agenda. https://t.co/jOsItvQ0CR pic.twitter.com/pMmmkwYGYc — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 29, 2022

The confrontation between the Governor and State Government is common, but this is the first time where the Governor is clashing directly with the TMC.

Bengal co-incharge and Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell head Amit Malviya attacked Abhishek by tweeting:

“While Mamata Banerjee is weakening India’s federal structure, attempting to curtail Governor’s jurisdiction, her nephew goes a step further, brazenly intimidates the judiciary, accuses them of conniving, handing over cases to the CBI. Judiciary is the last resort to #SaveBengal.”

While Mamata Banerjee is weakening India’s federal structure, attempting to curtail Governor’s jurisdiction, her nephew goes a step further, brazenly intimidates the judiciary, accuses them of conniving, handing over cases to the CBI. Judiciary is the last resort to #SaveBengal. pic.twitter.com/QexNHRLaNG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the CM will replace Dhankar as the Chancellor of Government Universities. The decision has been passed in cabinet last week.

