GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: 10 Killed in Poll Violence; Trinamool Questions BSF 'Interference'

News18.com | May 14, 2018, 3:17 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

At least 10 people have been killed in poll-related violence even as voting continues in West Bengal panchayat election. A CPM worker and his wife were killed in 24 South Parganas when suspected Trinamool Congress supporters set their house on fire. In North 24 Parganas, another CPM worker was killed in a blast during clashes while two others were injured. While a Trinamool Congress supporter died after being shot in Kuktuli in South 24 Parganas district, another succumbed to injuries in Nadia's Nakashipara. A Trinamool Congress student leader was allegedly lynched to death by villagers for ‘capturing’ a booth in Nadia district's Shantipur area. A BJP worker was killed in a bombing in Murshidabad. TMC minister Rabindranath Ghosh has been sent a showcause notice by the State Election Commission for slapping a BJP poll agent in Natabari. Around 41.51% turnout was recorded till 1pm. The election is being held after weeks of protracted legal battles and is the last major poll in the state before next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you LIVE updates:
Read More
May 14, 2018 3:17 pm (IST)

People continue to lose their lives in West Bengal panchayat elections. Now, two CPI(M) workers succumb to injuries after being shot at. The victims have been identified as Jogeshwar Ghosh and Apu Manna. With the death of these two workers, the toll in poll related violence has gone up to 10.

May 14, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)

RECAP | The death toll in poll related violence has risen to eight with the death of an Independent candidate in Murshidabad's Nawda. The leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants.

May 14, 2018 2:38 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 2:30 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 2:22 pm (IST)

Even as vandalism continues during West Bengal panchayat elections voting, 41.51% of voter turnout was recorded till 1pm

May 14, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)

The death toll in poll related violence has risen to eight with the death of an Independent candidate in Murshidabad's Nawda. The leader was shot dead by  unidentified miscreants.

May 14, 2018 1:55 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 1:54 pm (IST)

Trinamool Congress blames BSF for "interfering" in polls, asks them if they are working at the behest of BJP leaders. They also slam news agency ANI for spreading 'rumours'.

May 14, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)

As poll violence-related deaths continues, another TMC worker has reportedly succumbed to injuries in Nadia's Nakashipara, taking the toll to seven.

May 14, 2018 1:18 pm (IST)

Hitting out at opposition parties for "derailing polls", TMC leader Partha Chatterjee says, "Opposition party leaders are responsible for violence across the state. A TMC leader was killed. We believe in fair polls and, therefore, we got our own leader arrested for indulging in clashes in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas." 

May 14, 2018 12:58 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP Union minister Babul Supriyo blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress government for the poll violence and demanded President's rule.

May 14, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Hitting out at CPI(M) and BJP over panchayat poll violence, TMC MP Derek O'Brien tweets, "CPI(M) and BJP are now so desperate that they are even ganging up with Maoists to kill/ shoot/ stab three Trinamool workers in different incidents in Bengal today."

May 14, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

As voting closes in booth number 36 of Burdwan district's Goyalpokar, a polling officer says that more security should have been provided, and separate queues for men and women should have been made. Only one police officer was appointed at the booth.

May 14, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

One woman candidate of BJP was allegedly beaten up at a booth in Duttapukur area of 24 North Parganas district's Kadmbagachi when she was trying to enter a booth. The miscreants also "threatened to kill" her.

May 14, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)
May 14, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

The loss of lives continue in West Bengal as a sixth person has died. A student, identified as Soujit Pramanik, was alleged lynched to death by villagers in Nadia district's Shantipur. The deceased, who was associated with TMC, had reportedly gone to capture a booth along with two workers, which enraged the local residents. His family claims that he had joined TMC "in hope of bagging a job".

May 14, 2018 11:52 am (IST)

At least 20 people have been injured after a crude bomb explosion in Amdanga's Sadhanpur in North 24 Parganas, reports news agency ANI.

May 14, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

Enraged over an attempt to disrupt the process of democracy by political activists, villagers beat a work for booth capturing in Kanksa in Durgapur. The worker is reportedly from TMC. Meanwhile, 26% of voting has been recorded till 11 am.

May 14, 2018 11:43 am (IST)

Ballot papers thrown in a pond after a clash that broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Murshidabad, following which voting has been stopped.

May 14, 2018 11:42 am (IST)

Booth number 180 of North 24 Parganas's Amdanga Panchpota has been allegedly captured and people are not being allowed to vote. A CPI(M) was also killed during bombing in the area and two others were injured. Another TMC worker, Arif Ali, was shot dead in South 24 Parganas, while a BJP worker was killed in Murshidabad.

May 14, 2018 11:04 am (IST)

As clashes broke between Congress and BJP workers in Malda district's Ratua, a group of voters approached media personnel and said that miscreants were roaming with pistols and a man, who had gone out to vote, was held at gunpoint by them. They said that they are forced to "boycott" voting as it is "unsafe" for them to go to violence-hit booths.

May 14, 2018 10:54 am (IST)

A girl in her 20s was injured by an arrow in East Midnapore district's Keshpur as bombing and violence continues in the area. TMC polling agents were also allegedly beaten up. Enraged at political parties for disrupting polling, villagers set afire several motorcycles of political workers in Nadia.

May 14, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

RECAP | Two days before the panchayat election in the state, police arrested three persons including two BJP leaders for allegedly possessing Rs 10 lakh in cash in the district. Superintendent of Police Avaru Rabindranath said the three were arrested from a hotel here and the unaccounted cash has been seized. The arrested persons included BJP Jalpaiguri district secretary Shubhankar Ghosh and Alipurduar district leader Raju Ghosh. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the money belonged to the party and it would be informed to the state Election Commission.

May 14, 2018 10:20 am (IST)
May 14, 2018 10:11 am (IST)

"I have not slapped him. I just tried to stop him as he was trying to escape with ballot box," TMC Minister Rabindranath Ghosh tells CNN-News18.

May 14, 2018 10:09 am (IST)

BJP workers allegedly chop off a finger of TMC worker, while 14 Trinamool members were beaten up by saffron party leaders in Nandigram's Satengabari. Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari blamed BJP for the clash, adding that the situation is under control presently and "TMC will win by a huge margin".

May 14, 2018 10:06 am (IST)

Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh slaps a worker at Natabari booth. State election commission seeks report.

Load More
West Bengal Panchayat Election LIVE: 10 Killed in Poll Violence; Trinamool Questions BSF 'Interference'
A file image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Within less than two hours after the polling began, the State Election Commission has received complains of violence from at least four districts from different parts the state and has asked the police to take action, SEC officials said. The SEC is conducting the panchayat election.

Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas, Burdwan, Coochbehar and South 24 Parganas districts. In North 24 Parganas, the BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of letting loose a reign of terror in several parts of the district, especially in Amdanga area. A few people were injured when clashes broke out between two groups, SEC sources said.

Senior minister Jyotipriyo Mullick denied the involvement of the TMC in the incident and accused BJP of terrorising the voters. In Dinhata area of Coochbehar district in North Bengal, a few voters were injured after clashes broke out between two groups outside a polling station, the sources said.

The voters later on lodged a police complaint. Violence was reported in Burdwan districts too. The opposition CPI(M) and BJP had accused the TMC of terrorizing voters and hurling bombs outside polling stations. The TMC has termed the allegations as baseless.

After a protracted legal battle in the Kolkata High Court and the Supreme Court involving the Sec, the TMC and the opposition parties, the three-tier panchayat polls in is being held in the state.
  • 14 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs RCB
    88/10
    15.1 overs
    		 92/0
    8.1 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs RR
    168/6
    20.0 overs
    		 171/3
    18.0 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs CSK
    179/4
    20.0 overs
    		 180/2
    19.0 overs
    Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs RCB
    181/4
    20.0 overs
    		 187/5
    19.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2018 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs KXIP
    245/6
    20.0 overs
    		 214/8
    20.0 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs
    Full Scorecard