West Bengal Panchayat Elections Likely in March 2023; TMC, BJP Take Poll Position | Exclusive

The West Bengal Panchayat elections are likely to be held in March 2023, sources told News18, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) and Panchayat Department are preparing for it.

The process of delimitation, reservation and meeting with the district magistrate has been conducted and the SEC will announce the dates after consultation with the state government, said sources.

In November, ‘Duare Sarkar’ (Government at Your Doorstep) camps will be held in different areas, to help people avail government schemes in every village and block.

PARTIES PREPARE

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has already instructed all senior leaders to start an extensive district tour. TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will go on district tours to review the ground situation, said sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a core committee of 20 members and is having frequent meetings related to the polls.

#WATCH – At least eight people have been killed in poll-related violence even as voting continues in West Bengal panchayat election. #BengalPanchayatPolls pic.twitter.com/Ay8wxLRhIv — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 14, 2018

In 2018, the TMC won 38,118 Gram Panchayats, 8,062 Panchayat Samitis and 793 Zilla Parishads. On the other hand, the BJP won 5,779 Gram Panchayats, 769 Panchayat Samitis and 22 Zilla Parishads.

WHY IT MATTERS

The 2018 panchayat polls helped the BJP get 18 seats in the Lok Sabha. For the TMC, it was the other way around. The allegations of large-scale violence in the Panchayat polls cost the party 18 seats.

#BengalPanchayatPolls — It seems that there is no EC in West Bengal. State government is killing democracy. This will be fought back: Sitaram Yechury #LIVE: https://t.co/2zlIBdA0Bc pic.twitter.com/uoaT7ODsjZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 14, 2018

The 2018 elections were held in four phases for 48,650 posts in Gram Panchayats, 9,217 posts in Panchayat Samitis and 927 posts in Zilla Parishads.

ALSO READ | Mamata Declares War on Corruption Ahead of 2023 Panchayat Polls as Heavyweights’ Arrest Rattles TMC

Allegations were more than 34% seats were uncontested and people were intimidated to stay away. The Opposition reached the court and the Supreme Court, too, was “shocked” to see the number of uncontested seats.

The BJP claims it has grown in the state from 2018 and will fight with full strength. The TMC is concentrating on people connect. The State has not got the NREGA money, which was stopped last December, and the TMC is likely to take up the issue.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here