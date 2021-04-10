West Bengal Phase 5 Polls: 79 Candidates Have Criminal Cases Against Them, 13 With Crimes Against Women

At least 25 per cent of the candidates contesting in the fifth phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal have declared criminal cases against themselves, West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report.

The report says 79 (25 per cent) candidates contesting the Phase V have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 64 (20 per cent) who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

“The West Bengal Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 318 out of 319 candidates from 45 constituencies, who are contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections Phase V. One candidate namely Md. Rafikul Islam of Welfare Party of India from Deganga constituency has not been analysed due to incomplete affidavit available on the ECI website at the time of making this report,” the report said.

A total of 45 constituencies are going for polls in this phase with nine being Red Alert Constituencies – the ones where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, the report added.

The ADR says 13 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including one with cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

“Nine candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPCSection-302) against themselves. 20 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves,” it added.

Among the major parties, 28 (62 percent) out of 45 candidates analysed from BJP, 18 (43 percent) out of 42 candidates analysed from AITC, 10 (40 percent) out of 25 candidates analysed from CPI(M) and two (18 percent) out of 11 candidates analysed from INC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of these, 23 (51 percent) from BJP, 16(38 percent) from AITC, seven (28 percent) from CPI(M) and one (nine percent) from INC have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly is going for polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

The first phase of the elections was held on March 27 in 30 constituencies with 191 candidates in the fray. Of these, 48 (25 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 42 (22 percent) facing serious criminal cases against themselves.

Seven (23 per cent) out of 30 constituencies were ‘Red Alert Constituencies’ in phase one.

In the second phase, held in 30 constituencies on April 1, there were 171 candidates in the fray. Of these, 43 (25 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 36 (21 percent) with serious criminal cases. In phase two, there were six ‘Red Alert Constituencies’.

The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 205 candidates, who are contesting in the Phase III.

“Out of 205 candidates analysed, 53 (26 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 43 (21 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the ADR said in one of its reports.

Eight (26 percent) out of 31 constituencies which went for polls on April 6 under the third phase were ‘Red Alert Constituencies’.

Out of 205 candidates in the fray in phase IV, being held on April 10, 53 (26 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves including 43 (21 percent) facing serious criminal cases against themselves.

The report said that in the fourth phase, there are 12 (27 percent) ‘Red Alert Constituencies’ out of total 44.

