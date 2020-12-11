West Bengal Police Arrest 7, Book BJP Leader Rakesh Singh in Attack on JP Nadda's Convoy

The West Bengal police have arrested seven persons and lodged FIR against BJP leader Rakesh Singh in connection Thursday's attack on a convoy of BJP leaders in South 24 Parganas district. In 2019, Rakesh Singh was arrested from Kolkata Airport for threatening policemen of Watgunge police station and his name also came out during the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust in Kolkata last year.

Addressing a press conference, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Adequate security was provided to the BJP president JP Nadda including a bullet proof vehicle. So far the police have arrested seven persons and two FIRs were lodged at Usthi and Falta Police stations. A separate FIR was also lodged against Rakesh Singh for his role in vandalism.”

In the context of the Home Ministry’s summons to state Director General of Police and Chief Secretary, he said, “This move is against the Indian Constitution because law and order is a state subject and Centre cannot interfere in this.”

Hitting out at the ruling TMC, BJP leader Mukul Roy said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to me and inquired about the incident and my health. He asked all of us to intensify our campaign. We all condemned what happened yesterday. I have never seen such an incident in my whole political career. I personally feel that Article 356 should be implanted in Bengal.”

On FIR against Rakesh Singh, he said, “We all know who was behind the attack on our convoy. As far I know, Rakesh Singh was not involved in the incident.”

On Kalyan Banerjee’s recent comment that police complaint should be lodged against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mukul Roy said, “As per the Constitution no one can lodge complaint against the Governor. I think he (Kalyan) should be put behind bars.”

Few days ago, Kalyan Banerjee had accused Governor Dhankhar of obstructing the probe against ‘rumoured’ Chartered Account Govind Agarwal who was arrested by the Kolkata Police on November 21 in connection with a corruption case in 2017.

Then, he had said, “A day after the arrest of Govind Agarwal the Governor Dhankhar tweeted against the Kolkata Police. He alleged that the operation was politically motivated. I found that such a statement from the Governor is an attempt to impede the probe. As per the rules in the Indian Constitution, I would like to request the Kolkata Police to initiative prosecution against him under section 186 and 189 of the IPC.”