West Bengal Polls: Amit Shah, BJP Candidate Rajib Banerjee Have Lunch at 'Rickshawala's' House at Domjur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch at the home of a ‘rickshawala’ here in Howrah district on Wednesday after winding up a road show at Domjur assembly constituency. Sitting on the floor of the modest house, Shah had a simple fare of rice, dal, vegetables and salad made by the womenfolk of the house.

The Union Home Minister was accompanied by BJP candidate for Domjur Rajib Banerjee and other leaders. During the lunch, the host sat in front of the guests taking care of them.

Earlier, Shah held a road show through the narrow roads of Domjur town with a large crowd in attendance. Standing atop a lorry decorated with flowers, cutouts of Narendra Modi and BJP flags, Amit Shah, with BJP president J P Nadda, and party’s candidate from Domjur Rajib Banerjee, waved at people who had queued up on both sides of the road.

With bands playing ‘Sare jahan se accha’, Shah threw flower petals at the crowd, which surged as the show proceeded from Jagdishpur Haat to Kona crossing.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here