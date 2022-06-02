West Bengal: Railway Officials Say 'Not Invited' to Overbridge Inauguration it Majorly Funded

A controversy has been started in the name of an inauguration of a road overbridge above the Kamarkundu railway track as railway officials say that they are unaware of the opening.

Senior Divisional Engineer, Coordination, S K Yadav, wrote a letter to the District magistrate Hooghly about the matter and said that the overbridge has been constructed on a cost-sharing basis by the Indian Railways and the West Bengal government.

The Railways has contributed about Rs 26.70 crore and the state government has contributed Rs 18.16 crore. The railway officials also said that they only informed the State that this bridge is ready for inauguration.

Chief Public relations officer of Eastern railway Ekalabya Chakrabarty says that the Kamarkundu ROB has been constructed on a cost-sharing basis with the ministry of railways contributing about 60% of the cost. “So, it will be fitting to organise the inauguration by the state government and the ministry of railways jointly. In case, the inauguration from the state is planned at the level of the Chief Minister, then it would be appropriate to request the Railway Minister to carry out the inauguration jointly,” he said.

