West Bengal Results to Decide Winner in No Holds Barred Battle Between Modi and Mamata Banerjee

Only Uttar Pradesh saw more rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi than West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign - a reflection of the state's importance for the BJP. The state, with its 42 Lok Sabha seats, has the third-largest share in Parliament after Uttar Pradesh (80) and Maharashtra (48). But unlike in the two states, the party's presence here is scant, limited to two seats (Darjeeling and Asansol) and hence offers an opportunity to offset any potential losses in northern India. But chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had no intention of ceding space to the BJP. The result: an election marred with violence and pitched battles between Modi and Mamata. As results trickle in on Thursday, all eyes will be on Bengal to see if BJP's aggressive campaign, focused on Hindutva and issues of identity, can dent the Trinamool Congress with its superior organisational strength on the ground. The presence of the RSS in south Bengal, which has been active in the area for decades and its growth in the past few years in north Bengal will be a crucual factor for the saffron party's chances in the Lok Sabha results. ​1. West Bengal saw polling in each of the seven phases - a first for the state and each phase saw violence in each phase and culminating in campaigning being cut short by the Election Commission . Earlier this week, a BJP delegation met Governor KN Tripathi and lodged a complaint regarding post-poll violence, demanding the deployment of army in parts of the state. The TMC has denied the allegation.2. In 2014, the BJP had its best ever Lok Sabha performance in decades, finishing with two Lok Sabha seats and as runner-up in three seats. It finished with a vote share of 16.8%. The party has set its eyes on 20 Lok Sabha seats.3. Religious polarisation has dominated the poll campaigning. While Mamata Banerjee has actively campaigned against the BJP, arguing that the saffron party uses as 'Hindutva' as a political weapon and doesn't understand the "culture of Bengal" - the BJP has countered TMC on their alleged Muslim appeasement. The BJP's campaign has grafted by Banerjee's former aide Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP.4. Although Mamata Banerjee has not openly expressed any prime ministerial ambitions, her party has projected her as the "leader that India needs" and she has been at the forefront of attempting to stitch an opposition alliance between different leaders ahead of the 2019 polls.5. Another key factor will be the Dalit vote in the state. Historically, parties in the state — especially the Left — have underplayed caste as a political factor. This changed with Mamata Banerjee after the influential Matua Mahasangha lent her support openly in 2011 and paved the path for her decimation of the 34-year-rule of the Left. With the sect now split, after the death of its spiritual leader, into two factions - the results in at least 6 seats in south Bengal will be determined by this.6. The BJP has also benefited by the systematic weakening of the Left — something which the TMC had actively worked towards — and have sought to fill up the opposition vacuum. In fact, a section of traditional Left voters and functionaries have reportedly switched to the BJP to try and stop the Trinamool Congress.7. The Panchayat polls held in the state last year were marred with widespread violence and saw a number of seats go uncontested. This remains a key reason for anger against the TMC, even in pockets that traditionally supported the ruling party.8. The Left, meanwhile, faces an existential threat. Virtually out of the electoral race, the party is looking to cling to the 2 seats it managed to retain in 2014 at Raiganj and Murshidabad.9. The Congress, which won 4 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is looking to hold on to its pockets of influence - eroded over past elections by both the TMC and BJP - in areas such as Maldah.10. Key contests in the state include the ones between BJP leader and union minister Babul Supriyo and TMC MP Moon Moon Sen, TMC-turned BJP leader Arjun Singh versus TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi, IPS officer turned BJP Bharati Ghosh against filmstar and TMC MP Deepak Adhikari .