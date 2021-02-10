West Bengal State Lottery Result: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result to be Declared at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in
Each ticket of these lotteries costs Rs 6 and the first prize winner of all of them gets to take home a massive sum of Rs 50 Lakhs.
- Last Updated: February 10, 2021, 10:25 IST
The result for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery for Wednesday, February 10, will be declared at 4 PM on West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website, www.lotterysambadresult.in. The state organises seven different types of daily lotteries throughout the week. Take a look at the list of day wise lotteries:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
Each ticket of these lotteries costs Rs 6 and the first prize winner of all of them gets to take home a massive sum of Rs 50 Lakhs. Apart from the first prize there are quite a few other prizes that a person can win, if he or she is lucky enough. Here is a quick look at all the prizes of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery:
First prize: Rs 50 Lakh
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 5000
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Consolation prize: Rs1000
The buyer of the ticket for February 10 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can check the results by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to any internet browser and type www.lotterysambadresult.in in the search bar
Step 2: Once the homepage opens click on the option that reads Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein all winning numbers of the Wednesday February 10 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be mentioned
Step 4: Match the numbers with your ticket
In case you end up winning a prize in the February 10 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery, keep these points in mind:
Claim the prize within 30 day of February 10Report to West Bengal State Lottery Department office with your winning ticket and valid identity proof within the time bracket mentioned aboveOn submission of the ticket and ID a verification process will be initiated so that no fraud takes place. The money will only be credited once that process is successfully completedIf the winning amount falls under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source.