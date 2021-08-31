West Bengal: Third BJP MLA Biswajit Das Joins TMC, Says Was 'Unhappy, Uncomfortable'

A day after MLA Tanmoy Ghosh from Bishnupur returned to the Trinamool Congress from the BJP, another BJP MLA from Bagda, Biswajit Das, has also joined the TMC on Tuesday.

Speaking to News18, Das said he was “unhappy and uncomfortable” working in the BJP. “I made a mistake and wanted to come back,” he said.

Das, a two-time MLA from the TMC, had switched over to the BJP earlier. He was an MLA from Bongaon (North). He followed Mukul Roy when he joined the BJP, but differences cropped up between him and the Shantanu Thakur lobby. Moreover, he also wanted to contest from the Bongaon (North) seat but was asked to contest from Bagda.

He had been unhappy from then on, but Roy and Arjun Singh stopped him from switching back to the TMC before the Assembly election. After the results, however, when Roy returned to the TMC, he too wanted to go back.

The BJP, however, said this will not have any effect. The number of BJP MLAs in the Assembly now stands at 72, down from 77.

Sources said more MLAs were in line to leave the BJP and, as of now, Dinajpur MLA was also in talks with the TMC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here