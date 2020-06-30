West Bengal Urges Centre to Stop Flights to State from Covid-19 Hotspots for 2 Weeks

The West Bengal government has requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to suspend flight services to the state from COVID-19 hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat for two weeks from July 6.

Expressing concern over rise in number of COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to ministry secretary PS Kharola on Tuesday and requested him to consider the concern raised by the state government.

“West Bengal is also witnessing a steep rise in cases. A large number of cases has been reported from people coming in the state from outside with infection. The government of West Bengal has decided to stop a curtail movement of incoming flights and trains into the State,” said the letter.

He requested the Centre to not schedule any flight to West Bengal from high prevalence places like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune,Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat and to stop movement of flights from these cities to Kolkata or Bagdogra for two weeks starting July 6. "I also request you to restrict the number of flights to Kolkata, Bagdogra and Andal from other cities to a frequency of once a week for each airline starting July 6 to July 31,” the letter said.