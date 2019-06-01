West Bengal's Kanchrapara Turns Violent with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan During TMC Meeting

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
West Bengal's Kanchrapara Turns Violent with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan During TMC Meeting
The police retorted to baton change to control the demonstrators, while the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed to control the situation.
(Photo for representation only)
Loading...
Kolkata: Police carried out a baton charge to disperse a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters shouting "Jai Shri Ram" at a demonstration at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, ahead of a Trinamool Congress meeting in the area.
The police officers tried to keep the BJP workers, who were trying to block the road, away from the area through which the convoy of Trinamool leaders including some ministers were scheduled to pass, before forcibly dispersing them.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to control the situation.
Explaining the reason for the protest, a BJP worker said: "The party office in Kanchrapara Thana More belonged to Shubhrangshu Roy (BJP leader Mukul Roy's son). After he joined the BJP, Trinamool is trying to occupy the party office but we will not let that happen."
State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick whose car crossed the area termed the BJP activists "uncivilised and barbaric".
About Subhrangshu Roy, Mullick told reporters: "He is a traitor, I will say this hundred times. Traitors have no character. We will keep fighting.
"He is a kid and still not mature. He is just seeing 2019 and not looking ahead till 2022..... 2024. His father is encouraging the son to fight, but in this way they cannot finish Trinamool Congress."
According to him, the Trinamool will fight to get back their party offices in Kanchrapara and Halishahar in the district.
Mullick sais Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Kanchrapara on June 14.
"Mamata Banerjee's government will continue in Bengal. Some win and some lose elections, which is a common thing in a democratic system. But if people act like rowdies, it won't be tolerated," Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said.
He said people can chant "Jai Shri Ram" slogan as the "culture we believe in, is inclusive of all people" but on the police baton charge, added: "If people misbehave and block roads then the police will do their work."
The police officers tried to keep the BJP workers, who were trying to block the road, away from the area through which the convoy of Trinamool leaders including some ministers were scheduled to pass, before forcibly dispersing them.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to control the situation.
Explaining the reason for the protest, a BJP worker said: "The party office in Kanchrapara Thana More belonged to Shubhrangshu Roy (BJP leader Mukul Roy's son). After he joined the BJP, Trinamool is trying to occupy the party office but we will not let that happen."
State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick whose car crossed the area termed the BJP activists "uncivilised and barbaric".
About Subhrangshu Roy, Mullick told reporters: "He is a traitor, I will say this hundred times. Traitors have no character. We will keep fighting.
"He is a kid and still not mature. He is just seeing 2019 and not looking ahead till 2022..... 2024. His father is encouraging the son to fight, but in this way they cannot finish Trinamool Congress."
According to him, the Trinamool will fight to get back their party offices in Kanchrapara and Halishahar in the district.
Mullick sais Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Kanchrapara on June 14.
"Mamata Banerjee's government will continue in Bengal. Some win and some lose elections, which is a common thing in a democratic system. But if people act like rowdies, it won't be tolerated," Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said.
He said people can chant "Jai Shri Ram" slogan as the "culture we believe in, is inclusive of all people" but on the police baton charge, added: "If people misbehave and block roads then the police will do their work."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results