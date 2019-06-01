West Bengal's Kanchrapara Turns Violent with 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan During TMC Meeting

: Police carried out a baton charge to disperse a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters shouting "Jai Shri Ram" at a demonstration at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, ahead of a Trinamool Congress meeting in the area.The police officers tried to keep the BJP workers, who were trying to block the road, away from the area through which the convoy of Trinamool leaders including some ministers were scheduled to pass, before forcibly dispersing them.The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed to control the situation.Explaining the reason for the protest, a BJP worker said: "The party office in Kanchrapara Thana More belonged to Shubhrangshu Roy (BJP leader Mukul Roy's son). After he joined the BJP, Trinamool is trying to occupy the party office but we will not let that happen."State Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick whose car crossed the area termed the BJP activists "uncivilised and barbaric".About Subhrangshu Roy, Mullick told reporters: "He is a traitor, I will say this hundred times. Traitors have no character. We will keep fighting."He is a kid and still not mature. He is just seeing 2019 and not looking ahead till 2022..... 2024. His father is encouraging the son to fight, but in this way they cannot finish Trinamool Congress."According to him, the Trinamool will fight to get back their party offices in Kanchrapara and Halishahar in the district.Mullick sais Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Kanchrapara on June 14."Mamata Banerjee's government will continue in Bengal. Some win and some lose elections, which is a common thing in a democratic system. But if people act like rowdies, it won't be tolerated," Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said.He said people can chant "Jai Shri Ram" slogan as the "culture we believe in, is inclusive of all people" but on the police baton charge, added: "If people misbehave and block roads then the police will do their work."