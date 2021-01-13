'West Bengal's Silicon Valley Big Flop, Cows Graze There': Dilip Ghosh Takes on Mamata Banerjee Govt

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday mocked the state government for its handling of the Silicon Valley project, suggesting that "cows still graze in the land" allotted to corporates. Ghosh, while interacting with reporters at Khardaha in North 24 Parganas, said the project was touted to be the pride of Bengal, but it has barely taken off.

"Look at the Silicon Valley site. Even today, cows are grazing there. If this is the state of the Silicon Valley, then we don't require it," the BJP state president said. Out of a total of 200 acres in the Silicon Valley, 169 acres of land is allotable, officials said.

Companies who have already applied for land in earlier phases include Reliance Jio (40 acres), TCS (20 acres) and Capgemini (7 acres). The state government had in May offered 22 plots spread over 63.35 acres in the fifth phase.

To a question, Ghosh said there is a beeline of members of other political parties waiting to join the BJP, but "we will induct them gradually". He also said the saffron party is gaining popularity in the state, which has "irked" the ruling Trinamool Congress.