'We've Done Good Work, Need to Tell People': BJP Preps Outreach Campaign Ahead of UP Polls

Enthusiastic about the efforts of his government in “changing the lives of crores of people for good", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked party MPs and MLAs to go door-to-door and visit beneficiaries of government schemes.

The CM has said that in the last four-and-a-half years, the deprived sections have been at the center of the policies of the government. Be it floods or coronavirus, people felt that the BJP government and party workers were part of their family.

“You need to reach out to those who received benefits of the welfare schemes. Their belief in our governance is our capital," the CM said, while discussing development projects with BJP MPs, MLAs and district heads of Gorakh and Kashi provinces on Sunday.

In this program organised at the Chief Minister’s residence, BJP’s UP election in-charge Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, State General Secretary (Organisation) Sunil Bansal and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma were also present.

Talking to MPs and MLAs district-wise, the Chief Minister said that there would be no assembly constituency where development projects worth less than Rs 1,000 crore were not approved. “Medical colleges are being established in every district and the state is becoming self-sufficient in oxygen generation for medical needs," he said.

He said that “under the guidance of the Prime Minister, dreams of farmers, women and youth are coming true and a positive atmosphere prevails in the state."

The CM called upon to work as a team and maintain a coordination between MPs and MLAs, public representatives and organisation office bearers which according to him would be very useful in the upcoming assembly elections.

Union Minister and BJP’s UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan gave a mantra to the public representatives to go to the public with facts and logic. Referring to the party competition in politics, Pradhan said that undoubtedly the way the Yogi government has implemented the schemes of the central government in the last four-and-a-half years, has been amazing.

“We all have felt the sensitivity of CM Yogi during the Corona period. Now we have to go to the election with these successful efforts and achievements. It is better that every MP, MLA organization office bearer be updated with the comparative figures of previous governments and Yogi government. If we have done a good job, then we have to tell it to the people," said Pradhan.

Addressing the MPs, he said that the themselves should take the initiative and communicate with the Union Ministers with regards to the pending centrally-funded scheme.

Party’s State Organization General Secretary Sunil Bansal asked BJP MPs and MLAs to make direct contact with each worker and voter. He said that the target is to make 1.5 crore new people a part of the BJP family by December. He underlined the importance of participation of all MPs, MLAs, Fronts, Cells in this important programme.

Describing the need to pay special attention to the revision of the voter list, Bansal said that the MLAs should do a thorough survey of their areas and ensure no single eligible person is left out from becoming a voter. Referring to the party’s ‘Panna Pramukh’ campaign, Sunil Bansal said that the list of booth committees was under preparation with a campaign to become ‘Panna Pramukh’ by October 15 already on. He said that with the coordination of the organisation and the government, the BJP will hoist the flag of victory in the upcoming elections.

In this meeting, organized in two separate sessions, the people’s representatives apprised the meeting about their efforts to expand the organisation as well as the regional requirements in view of the upcoming elections. The MPs, MLAs and party district heads from 12 districts of Gorakh province and 16 districts of Kashi province told CM Yogi and the organization leadership that due to the concerted efforts of the central and state governments, today the common man was getting direct benefits from the schemes of the government and happy with the non-discriminatory policies of the government.

