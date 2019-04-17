English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What About Dayashankar's Comment at Maya?': For Dimple Yadav, Azam's Derogatory Jibe is a 'Small Issue'
In the press conference, actor-turned-politician's Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam was announced as SP candidate from Lucknow. She will contest against Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Poonam Sinha joins the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party leader Dimple Yadav, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Kannauj MP and wife of Samajwadi Party president, Dimple Yadav, on Wednesday defended Azam Khan's "underwear jibe" allegedly targeting film actor Jaya Prada. While her husband Akhilesh had earlier also defended Khan, Dimple reminded media of senior BJP leader Daya Shankar Singh's derogatory remarks against BSP chief Mayawati ahead of 2017 UP polls.
Calling Khan's comment "chhoti baat" (small issue), Dimple asked, "When Daya Shankar made a comment against Mayawati ji, where was the media? When such comments are made against Priyanka Gandhi or me, why don't journalists take it up?"
Dimple was referring to the 2016 incident when the BJP leader had compared BSP supremo Mayawati to a prostitute, following which the party had expelled him.
Addressing the media in Lucknow, Akhilesh accused BJP of "exaggerating a word" by Khan for "deviating from core issues". "We respect women and girls the most. Dial 100 and dial 1090 systems, developed by our government, is an example of our commitment for women safety," he said.
In the press conference, actor-turned-politician's Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam was announced as SP candidate from Lucknow. She will contest against Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Without naming the actor, who is fighting on a BJP ticket from Rampur, Khan had told the gathering in an election there on Sunday, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years. (aapne das saal apna pratinidhitwa karwaya)".
"People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai), said Khan.
The video of Khan's purported speech had also deluged various social media platform.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
