What about Ghunghat? Owaisi Lashes Out at Shiv Sena over Burqa Ban Call, Asks EC to Take Note
Accusing the Sena of alleged polarisation of people while the elections are underway, Owaisi said that his party will approach the Election Commission over the violation of the model code of conduct.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
New Delhi: Hours after Shiv Sena proposed the Centre to impose a countrywide ban on burqa or veils in India, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the party saying that the “fight against terrorism does not entail the dress, but the mindset.”
Calling Sena mouthpiece Saamana “popatmaster”, Owaisi said that the editorial comes under “paid news” and is an “absolute” violation of the model code of conduct enforced by the Election Commission of India, adding that the poll body “must take notice” of the matter.
“They (Sena) should read the Supreme Court Judgment where it says that the burqa is a choice. You can wear anything, be it Jeans, Burqa or whatever because there is something called as 'CHOICE', which is our fundamental right,” Owaisi said.
Besides, the AIMIM supremo mocked Saamana and said, “Earlier, they had written a lot of things saying that they will defeat Modi. But today they’re together. The Shiv Sena does ‘bakwas’. There is a certain framework of laws which they (Sena) will not understand”.
Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena’s footsteps and ban burqas and other face-covering garments in India considering the “threat it poses” to the nation’s security.
“Terrorism in itself has become a religion”, said Owaisi. “These are the same people who had earlier said that women should not wear jeans. Women in India also put ghunghat, will they remove that too,” asked Owaisi.
In a veiled jibe at BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Owaisi also said, "If dresses can determine terrorism, then what was Sadhvi Pragya wearing?"
Accusing the Sena of alleged polarisation of people while the elections are underway, Owaisi said that his party will approach the Election Commission over the violation of the model code of conduct.
Sena's proposal was not only objected by the opposition party leaders, but also rejected by allies from within the NDA. Union minister Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India said, "It is not right to say that all burqa wearing Muslims are terrorists, but there are people who misuse the burqa and they should be punished. There should be no such ban on burqa in India or Maharashtra. It’s a part of their (Muslims) tradition.”
Sena's proposal was not only objected by the opposition party leaders, but also rejected by allies from within the NDA. Union minister Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India said, "It is not right to say that all burqa wearing Muslims are terrorists, but there are people who misuse the burqa and they should be punished. There should be no such ban on burqa in India or Maharashtra. It’s a part of their (Muslims) tradition.”
