What About Indu Sarkar Protests, Asks Madhur Bhandarkar as Rahul Gandhi Defends ‘Sacred Games’
Bhandarkar tweeted a video of purported Congress workers staging protests and threatening him ahead of the release of Indu Sarkar , a film set during the Emergency era.
New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi dismissed demands to censor Netflix’s Sacred Games over alleged negative references to father Rajiv Gandhi, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar attacked the Congress president for failing to help him during protests over his film Indu Sarkar last year.
Bhandarkar tweeted a video of purported Congress workers staging protests and threatening him ahead of the release of Indu Sarkar, a film set during the Emergency. He further alleged that he had sought Gandhi's support when he was being "hounded" but the Congress president ignored his pleas.
In his tweet, Bhandarkar said, "Dear @RahulGandhi ji here is a compilation of the harrowing experience I had when ur party workers tried to police & control my FOE during my film #InduSarkar. I was hounded at various cities to 5 star hotel to the censor board office. I requested 4 ur support but u didn't".
Sacred Games and Netflix have been at the centre of controversy after a complaint was filed against the web series for allegedly tarnishing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's image. Rahul Gandhi, had, said on Saturday that he believes in freedom of expression.
"BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that," he said.
Bhandarkar tweeted a video of purported Congress workers staging protests and threatening him ahead of the release of Indu Sarkar, a film set during the Emergency. He further alleged that he had sought Gandhi’s support when he was being “hounded” but the Congress president ignored his pleas.
In his tweet, Bhandarkar said, “Dear @RahulGandhi ji here is a compilation of the harrowing experience I had when ur party workers tried to police & control my FOE during my film #InduSarkar. I was hounded at various cities to 5 star hotel to the censor board office. I requested 4 ur support but u didn't”.
Dear @RahulGandhi ji here is a compilation of the harrowing experience I had when ur party workers tried to police & control my FOE during my film #InduSarkar I was hounded at various cities to 5 star hotel to the censor board office. I requested 4 ur support but u didn't. pic.twitter.com/1y93DgVOXm
— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 15, 2018
Sacred Games and Netflix have been at the centre of controversy after a complaint was filed against the web series for allegedly tarnishing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's image. Rahul Gandhi, had, said on Saturday that he believes in freedom of expression.
BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.#SacredGames — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2018
“BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that,” he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
