What About Non-NDA Chief Ministers, Suvendu Adhikari Asks Mamata on 'Dream' to Become PM

While taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA from Nandigram and the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, said that she may be dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of India but it will be interesting to watch the stand of other non-NDA Chief Ministers towards her.

Speaking to News18, Adhikari said, “In 2019, in the name of united India, she dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister. She brought all the non-NDA allies to Kolkata and after that what happened, we all know. Her (TMC’s) strength in the parliament came down to 22 from 34 seats. Once again she is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister of India (in 2024). Dreaming is good. Let her try to convince the non-NDA Chief Ministers. I want to see their stand (non-NDA Chief Ministers).”

When asked whether he meant that Mamata Banerjee will not get the support of non-NDA Chief Ministers, he said, “We all want to see the stand of non-NDA Chief Ministers…let her try to bring them on one platform. They (non-NDA Chief Ministers) all know the kind of person Mamata Banerjee is. Her plan is to become the Prime Minister and to make ‘Bhaipo’ (Abhishek Banerjee) the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. Let her dream.”

In the context of Mamata Banerjee’s call for the Union of state governments to take on the Centre if any state was harassed, he said, “She makes such comments for media publicity. She only knows how to engage in irrelevant fights with the Centre. Every day she is insulting our Prime Minister. Recently, she has created a situation where Chief Secretary (Alapan Bandyopadhyay) found himself in an odd situation.”

Adhikari said that he is willing to work jointly with the State government as a Leader of the Opposition for the welfare of the people but the atmosphere should be conducive.

Claiming that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t give due respect to the Opposition leaders in the State, he said, “The most important issue before me is the welfare of people in Bengal. She is everybody’s Chief Minister and I believe in respecting the chair. Same thing I also expect from them. Elections will come and go and we should work jointly in this difficult time. If required, I will certainly meet her one to one to raise people’s issues as a Leader of Opposition.”

Reacting to the inquiry ordered by Mamata against negligence and ‘questionable’ beautification work done by Digha Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) in East Midnapore, he said, “I don’t want to comment on this matter. First she should clarify the status of inquiry against corruption in purchasing of medical equipment to fight Covid-19 pandemic in the state.”

Digha is nearly 185 KM from Kolkata and it is one of the best beach destinations in West Bengal and Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari was the Chairman of DSDA.

