What About Rights of Indians, Amit Shah Asks Oppn on Assam NRC as Mamata Banerjee Warns of 'Civil War'
Accusing both Congress and Trinamool Congress of indulging in vote bank politics, BJP chief Amit Shah asked all opposition parties to clear their stands on the contentious citizenship issue.
File photos of Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: Day after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) left out 40 lakh citizens in the lurch, unsure of their citizenship, BJP chief Amit Shah targeted the opposition asking them if they care more about the rights of Indians or illegal migrants from Bangladesh.
Soon after the final draft was published on Monday, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee led the opposition attack against BJP, accusing it of turning “Indians into refugees”.
Shah said, “When you are talking about rights, what about the rights of the Assamese people who have lost their jobs because of these illegal migrants? The NRC, which is a result of the Assam Accord, is a step towards protecting the rights of Indians.”
The BJP chief further spoke of how the inception of NRC happened in Rajiv Gandhi’s rule when he signed the Assam Accord.
Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, too, upped her attack on BJP and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to “bloodbath and a civil war” in the country.
"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, blood bath in the country," Banerjee told a conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The issue has rocked both houses of Parliament over the past couple of days after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the "sensitive" matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has "no role" in it.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
