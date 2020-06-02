Where's Sonia Gandhi, Asks Smriti Irani After Congress Jibe at Her ‘Missing’ Posters in Amethi

As Uttar Pradesh struggles to curb the spread of coronavirus, a political battle over the “absence” of Amethi MP Smriti Irani has erupted, with ‘missing’ posters of the BJP leader dotting the constituency.

According to latest data, the number of Covid-19 cases has spiked to 148 in Amethi of which 29 have been discharged and 119 cases are still active.

The posters that dotted Amethi on Monday read, “Question for the missing MP. You have been to Amethi for two days in last one year and that too for few hours. Today the people of Amethi are bearing the brunt of coronavirus. We don’t say that you have vanished... we have seen you playing Antakshari on Twitter. We have also seen your few men distributing food. But being the MP of Amethi, today the people of Amethi are looking for you in these difficult times. Leaving the people of Amethi in such times shows how far Amethi is for you. Will you come to Amethi only to give shoulder (in last rites)?”

The tussle intensified as the official Twitter handle of All India Mahila Congress tweeted an image of the posters, saying Amethi was looking for its missing MP. In response, Irani questioned about the visit of Raebareli MP Sonia Gandhi to her parliamentary constituency.

“I wasn’t aware of your affection for me. Now let’s talk about the stats. I have complete account of my 8 months 10 times and 14 days, but how many times did Sonia Ji visit her constituency?

"I am in constant touch with the Collector of Amethi, Sultanpur and Raebareli and have been ensuring that all the deserving people get the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, but what has Sonia Ji done for her constituency. Till now 22,150 people have reached Amethi by bus and 8322 people have reached by trains and that too after following all the legal and due process. I can tell the name of each person and each family, can Sonia Ji also do the same in her constituency Raebareli?”she tweeted.