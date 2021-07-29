What are Aashirwaad Yatras? Here's How BJP is Reaching Out to Uttar Pradesh Before Polls

Ahead of the much-awaited state elections n Uttar Pradesh, BJP high command has asked their MPs to carry out ‘Ashirvad Yatras’, a move meant for mass connect and seeking blessings from the common people.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin on August 16.

BJP chief JP Nadda addressed members of parliament from three regions of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Four of the new ministers in the union council of ministers are from Uttar Pradesh and will undertake Jan Ashirwad Yatra across minimum of three Lok Sabha constituencies “to seek blessings of the people".

Nadda addressed a meeting of 39 MPs from Kanpur, Braj, and Western Uttar Pradesh regions of the state on Wednesday and is slated to address a meeting of MPs from three other regions of the state on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party’s state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

A Lok Sabha seat in the populous state has at least five assembly constituencies.

During the meeting, the MPs were briefed on central government schemes so that these are properly taken to people.

MPs have been asked to focus more in their constituencies and build a direct touch with the masses and party workers.

They have also been asked to carry down the development works and information about govt’s flagship schemes to the people.

As reported earlier BJP has planed a two front strategy, focused in rejuvenating the party karyakarta, lifting up their moral, building a direct connect with common voters and showcasing the key Development schemes.

A big focus will also be on visits of top leaders including the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister told the meeting that Prime Minister will release fresh installment of ration to 80 lakh poor people of the state on August 5.

BJP has also planned to organise “sammelans" of farmers , youth and women ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

