POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'What Better Patriotism': Sonia Gandhi Praises Frontline Soldiers Battling Covid-19 Despite Lack of Resources

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

In her video message, which came just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Gandhi said there was no greater patriotism than fighting the epidemic together.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday praised frontline workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic in India despite the lack of resources.

In her video message, which came just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Gandhi said there was no greater patriotism than fighting the epidemic together.

“Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits," Gandhi said, even as she urged people to "follow the lockdown and social distancing norms".

Praising policemen and jawans for ensuring the lockdown is successful, sanitation workers for maintaining cleanliness and government officials working hard to ensure services, Gandhi said the need of the hour was to support the workers.

She also expressed disappointment over reports of doctors being manhandled and said it was important to support frontline warriors to ensure the fight against the pandemic is not weakened.

"Many of you are fighting this war at an individual level by distributing sanitisers, ration. All of you deserve to be praised. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state," she said at the end of nearly five-minute long video message.

Gandhi had written to PM Modi on Monday and asked him to ensure that "no one faces hunger" because of the lockdown.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,656

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,190

    +1,342

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,489

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres