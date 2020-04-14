'What Better Patriotism': Sonia Gandhi Praises Frontline Soldiers Battling Covid-19 Despite Lack of Resources

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday praised frontline workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic in India despite the lack of resources.

In her video message, which came just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Gandhi said there was no greater patriotism than fighting the epidemic together.

“Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits," Gandhi said, even as she urged people to "follow the lockdown and social distancing norms".

Praising policemen and jawans for ensuring the lockdown is successful, sanitation workers for maintaining cleanliness and government officials working hard to ensure services, Gandhi said the need of the hour was to support the workers.

She also expressed disappointment over reports of doctors being manhandled and said it was important to support frontline warriors to ensure the fight against the pandemic is not weakened.

"Many of you are fighting this war at an individual level by distributing sanitisers, ration. All of you deserve to be praised. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state," she said at the end of nearly five-minute long video message.

Gandhi had written to PM Modi on Monday and asked him to ensure that "no one faces hunger" because of the lockdown.