Assembly
Elections
2020
Politics
1-min read

What Can Happen in Delhi Can Expand to Whole Country: AAP Leader Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
What Can Happen in Delhi Can Expand to Whole Country: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
File photo of Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai.

New Delhi: Referring to the AAP's thumping victory in the assembly elections, party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked volunteers to get ready, saying "what can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country".

Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.

"The whole country needs change. I urge my volunteers to prepare themselves. Get ready. What can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country," he told reporters.

