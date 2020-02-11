Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
What Can Happen in Delhi Can Expand to Whole Country: AAP Leader Gopal Rai
Gopal Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.
File photo of Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai.
New Delhi: Referring to the AAP's thumping victory in the assembly elections, party leader Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked volunteers to get ready, saying "what can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country".
Rai, who was a minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, retained Babarpur constituency by defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur.
"The whole country needs change. I urge my volunteers to prepare themselves. Get ready. What can happen in Delhi can expand to the whole country," he told reporters.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
