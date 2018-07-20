What Have You Taken Today? Harsimrat Badal Takes Drug Dig At Rahul Gandhi for Hugging PM Modi

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal took potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, asking him “what he took today before coming to Parliament” in an apparent reference to consumption of drugs.After a no-holds barred and scathing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Rafale jet deal, Gandhi walked across the green-carpeted well of the Lok Sabha to Modi and hugged him.Claiming that the opposition leader had accused Punjabis of being “nashedi” (drug addicts), the Akali Dal leader stood up and took objection to Gandhi’s hug, saying he cannot do this “pappi-jhappi moment” in the House.Resuming his speech after a break forced by disruptions, Gandhi said that members of the ruling coalition also appreciated his speech when the House was adjourned briefly. He further referred to Badal and said the woman leader from the Akali Dal was also smiling at him.Later, talking to reporters outside Parliament, Badal accused Gandhi of resorting to “dramebaazi”.“They call us Punjabis as nashedi (drug addicts). So I also asked him with a smile ‘aaj aap kaunsa kar ke aae hai’ (what did you take today). He failed to realise my gesture but only saw me smiling,” she said.During his speech, Gandhi said that opponents may hate him, call him“Pappu” but he has no anger or hatred against the prime minister.