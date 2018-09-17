‘What Invite?’: Top Oppn Leaders Snub RSS as ‘Hindutva’ Event Gets Underway Today

: With ‘Hindutva’ as the central theme, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold a three-day lecture series from Monday but the top leaders in the opposition are unlikely to attend the event.The highlight of the event is likely to be talks delivered on all three days by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, presenting the Sangh's view on various contemporary issues. The programme, titled ‘Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective, is slated to be attended by dignitaries, including religious leaders, film stars, sportspersons, industrialists and envoys from different countries.But Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will not be attending the event. While Akhilesh has made his decision known, the CPI-M said Yechury was travelling and in any case they had no invite from the RSS.The Congress, too, mocked the event. "RSS and BJP have been spreading this fake news for a while regarding sending invites as if it was some kind of a medal of honour," party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said. "No such invite has been received by the Congress party and it is not a medal of honour. Their inherently hate-filled agenda is known to one and all."The RSS, founded in 1925 and the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), explained why the close-knit group was inviting others to an event unprecedented in nature."Today, Bharat (India) is moving ahead towards regaining her special and unique position in the world. The RSS is realising that there is a growing eagerness amongst larger sections of the society including the intellectuals and the youth to know and understand the RSS perspective on various issues," said RSS chief spokesperson Arun Kumar.The lecture series will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in the heart of Delhi.Bhagwat will also interact with select audience comprising prominent citizens during the lecture series.The event follows Bhagwat's address at a recent second World Hindu Congress in Chicago where the RSS chief urged Hindus to unite.The RSS calls itself a non-political group but critics say it controls the BJP and influences its policies.(with agency inputs)