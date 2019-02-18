LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
What is Modi Govt Waiting for: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks PM over Pulwama Deaths

The SP leader also took to Twitter on Sunday to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to corner the Narendra Modi government on Monday over the death of soldiers, asking "what is the government waiting for."

"Till when will the three day period of mourning keep getting extended? Everyday we get news of the brave martyrdom of our jawans while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions. Why is the govt waiting and watching?," he said in a tweet.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged a news report with the headline — "Four Army personnel including Major martyred in encounter with terrorists in Pulwama" — with his tweet.




Yadav had, on February 15, visited the house of slain CRPF personnel Pradeep, one of the 40 victims of the Pulwama terror attack, in Kannauj and paid condolences.

The SP leader also took to Twitter on Sunday to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government after the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag.

"After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Vande Bharat is a story of development. Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered," he wrote on the microblogging website.

The country's first semi-high speed train had broken down on its return journey to New Delhi from Varanasi.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
