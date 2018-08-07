Politics After Death: What is the Controversy Over Karunanidhi's Burial at Chennai's Marina Beach

Hours after former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at a Chennai hospital, a huge controversy has erupted on Kalaignar’s final resting place.The Tamil Nadu government has rejected the request that was made by Karunanidhi’s political heir MK Stalin - to grant him a burial and a memorial on the Marina beach - creating a furore among DMK supporters, many of who have resorted to violence and clashed with the police. Police has had to lathi-charge angry mobs just outside Kauveri hospital in Chennai.Sources close to Karunanidhi’s family say they wanted the last rites of the five-time former Tamil Nadu CM to be conducted, and a memorial built in his honour alongside those of the other stalwart Dravidian leaders - DMK founder C Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his political heir and former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.According to media reports, on Tuesday afternoon, as hundreds of cadres waited outside the Kauvery hospital in Chennai, Karunanidhi's sons MK Stalin and MK Alagiri, daughter Kanimozhi and senior leaders of the DMK party met Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at his residence on Greenways Road.They had one request: that Kalaignar should be laid to rest, and his memorial built next to his mentor Anna's Samadhi at the Anna square on Marina beach. But the Chief Minister did not agree.His reasons were varied. No former Chief Minister had been buried at Anna square, only sitting Chief Ministers including Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had memorials there. He also said that memorials for former Chief Ministers like K Kamaraj and Rajaji had been built at the Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy.Though the CM offered the place, DMK wanted Karunanidhi's memorial next to the other Dravidian icons.The state government has instead offered alternative sites for the burial including at Gandhi Mandapam at Guindy.The Chief Minister also raised the issue that there were at least three Public Interest Litigations before the Madras High Court which said that building memorials at Marina were against the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.Just before this meeting, the pleas in the court had been withdrawn, and the Madras HC has declared them as withdrawn. But the CM insisted that there could be legal problems, say sources in the DMK.Many more meetings followed through the day. DMK leaders and the CM held talks with the chief secretary. There were also meetings between the CM and PWD officials and other advisors.However, at 7 pm, when TNM last checked with two family members, they confirmed that there was no word yet from the government on whether Kalaignar's memorial can be built at Anna square.DMK principal secretary Duraimurugan told the media that the family requested that Karunanidhi's body be buried next to Annadurai's memorial."The CM sent them back with just one word, "let's see." Following this, Stalin has sent a letter through me to the Chief Minister, making the same request. So far, he has not given a proper reply," he said.The Chennai Corporation had in December 2016 declared a portion of the Marina beach as a burial ground, paving way for the construction of a memorial for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.According to Section 319 of the CCMC Act, no new place for the disposal of the dead, whether public or private, shall be opened, formed, constructed or used unless a licence has been obtained from the commissioner on application.